Tina Knowles Lawson Shares Sweet Video of Granddaughter Blue Ivy, 7, Telling a 'Corny Joke'

Blue Ivy‘s parents may be megastars in the world of music, but she might already be carving out a path for a future career in comedy!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z‘s 7-year-old daughter made a cameo in Tina Knowles Lawson‘s latest Instagram video, which the grandmother of four captioned late Sunday evening, “Corny joke time with A special guest!!❤️”

“Hi! It’s corny-joke time,” Knowles Lawson, 65, addresses her viewers in the selfie-style clip. “And I’m here with a very special guest: my beautiful granddaughter. She actually gave me the joke. So here it goes!”

“Hey!” Blue chimes in from off camera, her arm appearing in the frame as she gives a little wave.

Tina Knowles/Instagram

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson

“So, how many petals … I mean, how many lips does a flower have?” the little girl adorably begins.

“Well, how many?” asks her glammed-up grandma.

“Two lips,” Blue replies. “You get it? There’s a kind of flower that’s called a tulip.”

“I got it. I got it,” Knowles Lawson says with a laugh.

Blue and her grandmother are very close — so much in fact that the youngster has no problem communicating with her elder on a super-direct level. And despite her comedic chops and young age, she’s a stickler for the rules!

“I’m in Paris, France, and I’m at the most beautiful theater I’ve ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet,” Knowles Lawson said in a video she shared in May of last year, before being interrupted by her granddaughter.

“You’re not supposed to take videos, Grandma,” Blue could be heard saying in the clip. “You’re not supposed to.”

Knowles Lawson captioned the hilarious clip, “When you are trying to sneak a video 😂.”