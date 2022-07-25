Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Hilarious Exchange Between Granddaughters Rumi and Blue Over Outfit Choice
Tina Knowles-Lawson's grandchildren already have a strong sense of style.
In an interview with Oprah Daily, Knowles-Lawson, 68 — mother to Solange, 36, and Beyoncé, 40 —discusses the new Ivy Park x Adidas line, Ivytopia, which features designs for adults and children, as well as how her grandkids, twins Rumi and Sir, 5, and Blue Ivy, 10, contribute to the Ivy Park kids designs.
"Well, they are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don't like. When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite," Knowles-Lawson says.
"Kids like things that are comfortable. They don't want anything that's scratchy or too tight or high around the neck. So they absolutely give input on the brand. And they wear it — I mean, they are always in Ivy Park."
The proud grandmother also shares a story about Rumi's bold fashion choices being on display during a recent family trip to Disneyland.
"It's funny because Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute," she says.
"But her sister came in and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she's doing too much.' And Rumi said, 'This is my style.' She's 5. I was impressed."
"She reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style," Knowles-Lawson adds. "So you let them do their own thing."
In December, Knowles-Lawson proudly debuted a promo video for her Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The promo begins with her grandchildren — Solange's son, Julez, 17, plus Beyoncé's children — saying, "Let's talk about it, Grandma!"
Beyoncé then joins in and sings, "Whatever it is, we can talk about it / Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it / Say what's on your mind, we can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina."