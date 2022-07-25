Tina Knowles-Lawson Shares Hilarious Exchange Between Granddaughters Rumi and Blue Over Outfit Choice

In an interview with Oprah Daily, Knowles-Lawson opens up about Beyoncé's three children and how their style is developing

Tina Knowles-Lawson's grandchildren already have a strong sense of style.

"Well, they are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don't like. When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite," Knowles-Lawson says.

"Kids like things that are comfortable. They don't want anything that's scratchy or too tight or high around the neck. So they absolutely give input on the brand. And they wear it — I mean, they are always in Ivy Park."

The proud grandmother also shares a story about Rumi's bold fashion choices being on display during a recent family trip to Disneyland.

"It's funny because Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute," she says.

"But her sister came in and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she's doing too much.' And Rumi said, 'This is my style.' She's 5. I was impressed."

"She reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style," Knowles-Lawson adds. "So you let them do their own thing."

Tina Knowles Solange Knowles Beyonce Knowles Tina Knowles-Lawson with her daughters Beyoncé and Solange | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty/Geffen Records

In December, Knowles-Lawson proudly debuted a promo video for her Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The promo begins with her grandchildren — Solange's son, Julez, 17, plus Beyoncé's children — saying, "Let's talk about it, Grandma!"