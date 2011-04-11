BumpWatch: Tina Fey Debuts Her Baby Belly

Tina Fey debuted her bump Sunday night at Catch Me If You Can's opening night on Broadway in the Big Apple.

Baby no. 2 on the way!

The 30 Rock star — and author of new memoir Bossypants — is five months pregnant with her second child.

The new baby will join big sister Alice, 5½, Fey’s daughter with husband Jeff Richmond.

