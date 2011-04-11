BumpWatch: Tina Fey Debuts Her Baby Belly

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tina Fey, 40, debuted her bump Sunday night at Catch Me If You Can‘s opening night on Broadway in the Big Apple.

The 30 Rock star — and author of new memoir Bossypants — is five months pregnant with her second child.

The new baby will join big sister Alice, 5½, Fey’s daughter with husband Jeff Richmond.