Tina Fey's 8-Year-Old Daughter Interrupts Her Seth Meyers Interview and Calls Her a 'Loser'

Tina Fey is redefining the word "loser" after her 8-year-old daughter crashed a recent interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

While discussing Netflix's The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special, a special guest walked into Fey's office — her daughter, Penelope Athena.

"Please hold, there's a colonial lady coming in," Fey, 49, said, interrupting herself during the conversation. "Yes, can I help you?"

"I'm sorry, you're not making sound. What?" the comedian asked her daughter, shifting the camera to bring Penelope into view. "We're taping a television program right now, do you need something?"

Penelope, stone faced, looked into the camera and slowly brought her hand to her forehead, bringing her thumb and forefinger into the shape of an "L."

"You're calling me a loser?" Fey asked as Penelope broke into laughter.

"She just called us losers!" Fey added as her daughter ran off. The 30 Rock star held up her own hand to make the "L" shape, joking, "This meant 'loyalist' in colonial times, so that's on you!"

On Monday, Fey hosted a virtual telethon to raise money for the New York-based poverty-fighting organization Robin Hood's response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The benefit raised $115 million, bringing Fey to tears.

"Is this real?" she asked producers upon seeing the number for the first time. "Okay. $115 million. We did this. You did this. We are difference makers. $115 million! What a great day for New York."

"Thank you, for everyone, who gave and gave and gave, all over the world," she said. "There's so much more to do. Please visit robinhood.org. Donate. Share it. Tell your friends. Please. Let's keep this going. Robin Hood's site will say open after this telethon is over because this battle is far from over. Thank you."

Several other stars were featured in the benefit, including Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Chris Rock, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sutton Foster, Rosie Perez, Jimmy Fallon, Salt-N-Pepa, Fab 5 Freddy, Trevor Noah, Danny Meyer, David Chang and Beastie Boys rappers Mike D and Ad-Rock.

"COVID-19 has been an unprecedented global event, but no place has been hit harder than New York," Fey said during the telethon. "Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers are out of work and 2 million of our neighbors are now going hungry. We're going to honor this incredible city and show how we can rise up and help our neighbors in need."

New York is the epicenter of the pandemic, with at least 343,705 confirmed cases of the contagious respiratory virus and 27,284 related deaths as of Tuesday. Nationwide, there are more than 1.3 million cases.