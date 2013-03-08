Tina Fey: Alice 'Lost Her Mind' over Quvenzhané Wallis at Oscars

Image zoom



Bryan Bedder/Getty

Tina Fey may have given her daughter Alice a cameo on one of the final episodes of 30 Rock, but she has no plans to let her pursue a full-time career in showbiz.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“With my kids, so far it seems to be about me holding them back,” the actress tells PEOPLE Tuesday at a The Moms Mamarazzi screening of Admission hosted by MARTINI in New York City. “They see this exciting life.”

After watching Mom’s stint as Golden Globes co-host alongside best friend Amy Poehler in January, the 7½-year-old became especially enamored with a certain Best Actress nominee.

Alice “lost her mind” over Beast of the Southern Wild‘s Quvenzhané Wallis during an Oscar viewing party at the home of Fey and husband Jeff Richmond.



“There’s a 9-year-old?! There’s a 9-year-old?!” Fey, who is also mom to Penelope, 19 months, recalls her elder daughter shouting.

“Let it go. Step away,” she jokingly responded. “I made her write out a poll so everyone who came to our Oscar party had to [vote] ‘Should Alice be allowed to be in movies?’ And I was the only person that said ‘No.’ I was like ‘Unfortunately for you, I am the only vote that counts.'”