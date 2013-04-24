Michael Kors: Halle Berry Handles Pregnancy Style Fabulously

"I think the rules for pregnancy have totally changed, and if you look like Halle I think it all works."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Halle Berry‘s pregnancy is still in the early stages, but she’s already winning accolades from one top designer for her mom-to-be looks.

“She handles [pregnancy] pretty fabulously,” Michael Kors, 53, told PEOPLE Tuesday night at the TIME 100 Gala to celebrate the magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World, where he was an honoree.

“I think the rules for pregnancy have totally changed, and if you look like Halle I think it all works.”

Even if she goes out wearing, say, a paper bag? “It all works,” he joked. “It’s all perfect.”

Just days after her pregnancy (and mini baby bump!) was revealed, Kors spent time with Berry, 46, through their work with the World Food Programme, and according to the former Project Runway judge she looked great in his designs — no need for maternity wear.

“Halle was wearing regular [Michael Kors] clothes; a lot of what we do has stretch in it,” Kors explained. “I always say, it’s clothing you can actually go out in, have a big meal and still look great at the end of the night.”

Along with discussing the actress’s maternity style, the designer was also excited to meet the other luminaries — from politicians to scientists to rappers — who were being lauded at the event.

“With the mix of people being honored tonight, I am incredibly flattered and honored,” Kors confessed.