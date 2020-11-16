Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and model Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in January

Tim Tebow Says He and Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Will 'Absolutely' Have Children Together

Tim Tebow is ready to be a dad.

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the launch of his new app Kindli, the 33-year-old multi-talented athlete reveals that having children with his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is "absolutely" on their agenda.

"We've definitely talked about it, absolutely," Tebow tells PEOPLE exclusively, before adding, "I don't know when that timeline would be right and when the right time [is]."

"But it is something we definitely talk about and really hope for one day," he adds.

Tebow and Nel-Peters, 25, tied the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this year.

During the 30-minute ceremony, the former NFL quarterback and model — who was Miss Universe 2017 — exchanged vows that they had written for each other. Tebow previously told PEOPLE the night before the wedding that he was still putting the finishing touches on his.

"I want the vows to be perfect," he said at the time. "I'm leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I'm also adding some of my own things to it."

Following their nuptials, the couple spent their special tropical honeymoon at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives.

"Here's to endless sunsets with you ❤️," Nel-Peters shared at the time, posting a selfie while kissing her then-new husband on the cheek. Tebow also shared his own selfie with the South African beauty, captioning the snap, "Not a bad view."

But while the couple waits to welcome a baby, they are currently proud pet parents to three adorable dogs.

In March, the duo introduced fans to the newest additions to their "happy family," showing off a trio of dogs named Paris, Kobe and Chunk. Tebow debuted the pets on Instagram, deeming them the "Tebow Pack," and dedicating an individual post to each of the puppies.

"We're so excited to introduce you to sweet Paris! She's already our little princess," he captioned the first post, displaying a Dalmatian held up by Nel-Peters. "…But Paris needed a brother. Meet Kobe!" came the next photo, the couple embracing a cuddly golden Labrador.