Tim McGraw Is 'Really Proud' His Daughters 'Don't Tolerate Injustice' and 'Speak Up About It'

Tim McGraw is one proud papa.

The country star chatted with PEOPLE for this week's issue surrounding the release of his 16th studio album Here on Earth, and opened up about how his "independent," "confident" daughters with wife Faith Hill — Audrey, 18, Maggie, 22, and Gracie, 23 — have grown into the types of people who are not afraid to speak up for others.

"They're very outspoken in their beliefs and what they believe in," says McGraw, 53. "They don't tolerate injustice for anybody, expected for themselves or for anybody else. And they speak up about it. And I'm really proud of that."

All three of his girls make the "Humble and Kind" hitmaker and fellow singer Hill, 52, feel like they did something right in the way they raised them.

"Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," McGraw tells PEOPLE. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life."

Audrey recently graduated high school ("I can't believe that girl's 18 years old," he muses), and despite the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Hill was determined to make sure their youngest daughter felt the love despite not being able to have the same size party as her sisters had, guests-wise.

"We made the house look like we had with the other girls, even though it was just us here," McGraw recalls. "[Faith] made all these big posters of Audrey when she was [in] all different stages of her life. And she had a couple of outfits that she'd had on that she had saved that she'd put out pictures [of] and stuff. So they'd been up all weekend."

McGraw — who has been the recipient of dozens of awards over his decades-long career, including multiple CMA Awards, Billboard Music Awards, ACM Awards and more — admits he's "competitive in general," but it's nothing compared to the rest of his family during trivia night at home.

"When I'm playing with my wife and the girls, I don't get a word in edgewise," he jokes. "So I just sit back and try to answer a question every now and then. Because if I try to speak up, I'm going to get nailed and ground out."

"We have raised very, very independent, vocal young ladies, and I'm very proud of that," McGraw adds.

Here on Earth is available now wherever you buy and stream music.