Tim McGraw Says He's 'For Sure' Looking Forward to Having Grandkids 'Down the Road'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California

Tim McGraw is excited to be a grandpa — but isn't in any rush.

The country artist, 55, spoke with Audacy's Rob + Holly about what's left on his bucket list, which he revealed includes hopes of becoming a grandparent one day.

McGraw and wife Faith Hill are parents to three daughters: Grace, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

"I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters. And for them to pursue their dreams and have success and to be happy. That's on my bucket list," he shared. "And you know, grandkids down the road for sure, but way down the road."

Tim McGraw Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a March 2021 interview with Leo Edit, the "It's Your Love" artist spoke about watching his kids grow into adults.

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he told the outlet before joking about his parenting. "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age," McGraw said.

The country star called watching them grow up "a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."