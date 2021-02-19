"He's somebody that I admire and respect," Garrett Hedlund says of Tim McGraw, who is dad to three daughters

Garrett Hedlund on Tim McGraw Being Godfather to His and Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes: 'He's the Best'

Garrett Hedlund's baby boy has a famous godfather.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday actor, 36, explains on The Kelly Clarkson Show why he and Emma Roberts chose country star Tim McGraw as the godfather to their new son Rhodes Robert. Hedlund explains how he looks up to McGraw, whom he has worked with on movies like 2004's Friday Night Lights and 2010's Country Strong.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor...," he tells host Kelly Clarkson. "I've known him for a long time."

"We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son. So I got to first experience him as a father — in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one — but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends and, you know, I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were 1, 3 and 5," he says.

McGraw, 53, shares three daughters — Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19 — with wife Faith Hill. The couple tied the knot in 1996. "He's the best," says Hedlund of the singer, recalling, "After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?"

Roberts, 30, first announced her pregnancy in August when she posted three photos of herself with Hedlund in which she can be seen cradling her baby bump. "Me...and my two favorite guys," she captioned the post at the time.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hedlund has "stepped it up" to support the new mom in the wake of their child's arrival.