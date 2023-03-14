Tim McGraw Recalls Emotional Moment After Moving Daughter to Los Angeles: 'I Just Lost It'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters: Grace, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21

Published on March 14, 2023
Tim McGraw and daughter
Grace and Tim McGraw. Photo: Tim McGraw/Twitter

Tim McGraw is looking back on a bittersweet moment as a parent.

Appearing on Audacy's Rob + Holly on Monday, the country star, 55, recalls getting emotional after dropping off daughter Gracie, 25, when she moved to Los Angeles.

"I drove my daughter to L.A. when she moved out there, I drove cross country with her. I took all the seats out of my Cadillac Escalade and loaded it up with all of her stuff," he began.

"When I dropped her off, I just lost it," he admitted. "And then I had to drive home all by myself. I was crying the whole time."

McGraw and wife Faith Hill are parents to three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

Tim McGraw
Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a March 2021 interview with Leo Edit, the "It's Your Love" artist spoke about watching his kids grow into adults.

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," he told the outlet before joking about his parenting. "You think you're giving them good life lessons. You know, as a parent—look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it."

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age," McGraw said.

The country star called watching them grow up "a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time."

"You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that,' " he added.

