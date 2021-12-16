Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Proud Parents of 3 Daughters: All About Their Girls

In addition to being one of the biggest couples in country music, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story wouldn't be complete without talking about their close-knit family.

In addition to being one of the biggest couples in country music and costars on Yellowstone's upcoming prequel series 1883, McGraw and Hill are proud parents to three daughters: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

From their public appearances with their parents to McGraw and Hill's adorable posts about them on social media, we've seen the McGraw girls grow up right before our eyes.

"It's crazy. It goes by so fast," McGraw said about his girls during a conversation with Leo Edit in March. "What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years. And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age."

While McGraw and Hill have achieved a lot in their careers over the past decade, it's clear that being parents is their proudest accomplishment.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," McGraw told PEOPLE about his daughters. "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

As McGraw and Hill get ready to play a family in 1883, learn more about their real-life family below.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter, Gracie McGraw

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter, Maggie McGraw

McGraw and Hill's middle child Maggie was born on Aug. 12, 1998. This past summer, she graduated with a Masters degree from Stanford University, which her father proudly boasted about on Instagram. "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!!" McGraw captioned the sweet post from her graduation. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place..... Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!" Though Maggie keeps most of her social media profiles set to private, she has stepped out for a few public events with her parents, including attending the AMAs with McGraw in 2016.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter, Audrey McGraw

