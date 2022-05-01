Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Cutest Family Pictures

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. See their cutest family moments with their girls 

By Kelsie Gibson Updated May 06, 2022 05:08 PM

1 of 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Their Daughters at the Time 100 Gala

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are two of the biggest names in country music, but they are also proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. When they're not attending events with their girls, they're sharing sweet tributes to them online. 

In April 2015, the entire McGraw family made a rare appearance together as they attended the TIME 100 Gala.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Tim McGraw's Birthday Tribute For Gracie

Credit: Tim McGraw/Twitter

In May 2022, McGraw celebrated his daughter Gracie's 25th birthday with a sweet tribute. "Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart!" he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl." 

3 of 16

Faith Hill's Birthday Tribute to Gracie

Credit: Faith Hill/Instagram

Hill celebrated her daugther's 25th birthday by sharing a sweet family with her. "The life of every party since the day you were born. We love you so much!!!!!!!!" she captioned her post on Instagram. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Their Daughters on Harry Potter Night

Credit: Tim McGraw/Instagram

The McGraw family went all out as they held a Harry Potter night, where everyone dressed as iconic characters from the franchise, including Hill as Professor Sybill Trelawney and McGraw as Lucius Malfoy. 

Advertisement

5 of 16

Tim McGraw with Maggie at the 2016 CMT Music Awards

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

McGraw brought along his daughter Maggie as his plus one as he attended the 2016 CMT Music Awards.  

6 of 16

Tim McGraw with Audrey in His Music Video

Credit: Faith Hill/Instagram

In August 2021, Audrey made her acting debut in her dad's music video for "7500 OBO." Hill celebrated the special moment on Instagram, writing, "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up 💗💗💗💗💗"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Tim McGraw with Gracie on Stage

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

In 2015, McGraw shared the stage with his daughter Gracie as they performed together during one of his concerts in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Faith Hill with Maggie in Texas

Credit: Faith Hill/Instagram

In September 2016, Hill and Maggie took a fun trip around Texas, which the singer documented on social media. In one snap, Hill took a selfie of them in front of the iconic Prada Marfa installation

Advertisement

9 of 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Audrey at Moulin Rouge!

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

McGraw, Hill, and Audrey were all smiles as they attended a performance of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway in January 2020. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Faith Hill with Her Daughters at a Game of Thrones Themed Dinner

Credit: Tim McGraw/Instagram

Ahead of Christmas in 2020, the McGraw family hosted a Game of Thrones themed dinner, where everyone dressed up as characters from the HBO series. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Maggie on the Water

Credit: Faith Hill/Instagram

In August 2017, Hill shared this sweet throwback of her on the water with McGraw and their daughter Maggie for her 19th birthday. "To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking young ladies I know," she captioned the post

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Faith Hill with Audrey at a Versace Fashion Show

Credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty

Hill and her daughter Audrey looked super fashionable as they stepped out in N.Y.C. for the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection show in December 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Tim McGraw with Audrey at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Credit: David Becker/Getty

McGraw posed for the cameras as he brought his daughter Audrey along for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Faith Hill with Her Daughters For International Women's Day

Credit: Tim McGraw/Instagram

In 2021, McGraw celebrated International Women's Day by paying tribute to his wife and daughters with this fun snap of them striking a pose. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Tim McGraw with Maggie at the 2016 American Music Awards

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

McGraw and Maggie grinned as they walked the red carpet ahead of the 2016 American Music Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Audrey and Maggie at the 2017 Grammys

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

In 2017, Hill and McGraw posed with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, as they attended the Grammy Awards

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next