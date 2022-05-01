Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Cutest Family Pictures
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. See their cutest family moments with their girls
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Their Daughters at the Time 100 Gala
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are two of the biggest names in country music, but they are also proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. When they're not attending events with their girls, they're sharing sweet tributes to them online.
In April 2015, the entire McGraw family made a rare appearance together as they attended the TIME 100 Gala.
Tim McGraw's Birthday Tribute For Gracie
In May 2022, McGraw celebrated his daughter Gracie's 25th birthday with a sweet tribute. "Happy 25th birthday to our oldest girl Gracie! So smart, so sweet, so, so talented..… And such a crazy, big heart!" he wrote. "You inspire me everyday. Keep dreaming them big ol dreams my sweet girl."
Faith Hill's Birthday Tribute to Gracie
Hill celebrated her daugther's 25th birthday by sharing a sweet family with her. "The life of every party since the day you were born. We love you so much!!!!!!!!" she captioned her post on Instagram.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Their Daughters on Harry Potter Night
The McGraw family went all out as they held a Harry Potter night, where everyone dressed as iconic characters from the franchise, including Hill as Professor Sybill Trelawney and McGraw as Lucius Malfoy.
Tim McGraw with Maggie at the 2016 CMT Music Awards
McGraw brought along his daughter Maggie as his plus one as he attended the 2016 CMT Music Awards.
Tim McGraw with Audrey in His Music Video
In August 2021, Audrey made her acting debut in her dad's music video for "7500 OBO." Hill celebrated the special moment on Instagram, writing, "So proud of these two. Our baby girl Audrey has grown up 💗💗💗💗💗"
Tim McGraw with Gracie on Stage
In 2015, McGraw shared the stage with his daughter Gracie as they performed together during one of his concerts in Nashville.
Faith Hill with Maggie in Texas
In September 2016, Hill and Maggie took a fun trip around Texas, which the singer documented on social media. In one snap, Hill took a selfie of them in front of the iconic Prada Marfa installation.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Audrey at Moulin Rouge!
McGraw, Hill, and Audrey were all smiles as they attended a performance of Moulin Rouge! on Broadway in January 2020.
Faith Hill with Her Daughters at a Game of Thrones Themed Dinner
Ahead of Christmas in 2020, the McGraw family hosted a Game of Thrones themed dinner, where everyone dressed up as characters from the HBO series.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Maggie on the Water
In August 2017, Hill shared this sweet throwback of her on the water with McGraw and their daughter Maggie for her 19th birthday. "To one of the most adventurous, funniest and hardworking young ladies I know," she captioned the post.
Faith Hill with Audrey at a Versace Fashion Show
Hill and her daughter Audrey looked super fashionable as they stepped out in N.Y.C. for the Versace Pre-Fall 2019 Collection show in December 2018.
Tim McGraw with Audrey at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival
McGraw posed for the cameras as he brought his daughter Audrey along for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Faith Hill with Her Daughters For International Women's Day
In 2021, McGraw celebrated International Women's Day by paying tribute to his wife and daughters with this fun snap of them striking a pose.
Tim McGraw with Maggie at the 2016 American Music Awards
McGraw and Maggie grinned as they walked the red carpet ahead of the 2016 American Music Awards.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with Audrey and Maggie at the 2017 Grammys
In 2017, Hill and McGraw posed with two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie, as they attended the Grammy Awards.