Ready for Love — Baby Love! Tim Lopez and Wife Jenna Welcome Second Child, a Daughter

Tim Lopez‘s family has grown by one!

The Plain White T’s guitarist, 38, and his wife Jenna — who initially matched on the NBC dating show Ready for Love — welcomed their second child, a daughter, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, Jenna confirmed on her Instagram Story.

“She is here and we couldn’t be more in love,” wrote the new mom, 30, late Wednesday evening alongside her baby girl’s birth date. “Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.

Ahead of the newborn’s arrival, Jenna shared an image of her view from her hospital bed, writing over the top, “Here we go … we are admitted and set up (with my most favorite cup EVER).”

Lopez and Jenna are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Eloise Charbelle.

Lopez married Jenna (née Reeves) on July 4, 2015, during an intimate ceremony at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum in California. They got engaged the previous December when Lopez proposed on a beach date.

A baby had been in the plans for a while for the couple, who live together in Austin, Texas, with their daughter, whom they welcomed in June 2017.

“We’re definitely planning on having kids very soon, trying to build a new house in Austin and getting after it!” Lopez told PEOPLE at the time of their wedding.

Eloise helped announce her little sister on the way in February, sporting a shocked face and holding a bundle of pink balloons in a snapshot her mama shared to Instagram.

NBC took Ready for Love, the show that brought the couple together, off the air after three weeks in 2013 — which Lopez said actually helped their connection.

“For our relationship, thankfully, the show failed,” he told PEOPLE. “For us, there might have been a little bit more pressure and a lot more eyes on us if it had continued and become something like The Bachelor.”

And even though Ready for Love only gave them a few weeks to get to know each other, Lopez felt instantly connected to his future wife. He explained, “I knew I was going to pick Jenna pretty much from the beginning.”