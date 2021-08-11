Tim Heidecker Reveals 7-Year-Old Daughter Amelia Tested Positive for COVID: 'Get the Shot Please'

Children under the age of 12 in the United States are at risk of contracting COVID-19 as they are currently not eligible to receive the vaccine

Comedian Tim Heidecker is opening up about his family's experience with COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Moonbase 8 star, 45, revealed that his 7-year-old daughter, Amelia, recently tested positive for the respiratory virus and encouraged those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get inoculated.

"Last week my daughter tested positive one day before a little planned beach vacation. We had to cancel last minute. and we were all bummed. My poor daughter felt so guilty," he began.

"Luckily she didn't really get sick - I'd say she had a day or two of feeling off… We kept away from people and all got tested at the end of the week," Heidecker continued. "After a few days we all tested negative, phew…. In the clear!"

The Bridesmaids actor went on to say that he and his wife, actress Marilyn Porayko, were "so goddamn glad" they had been vaccinated prior to the ordeal.

"there was no way we were going to isolate ourselves from our daughter," he explained. "we behaved with a reasonable amount of sanitary safety (didn't share drinks etc) but i really felt so much more secure knowing I had been … Poked!"

"Get the shot please!" added Heidecker, who also shares 4-year-old son Charlie with Porayko, 41. "It's not going to do anything but give you some sense of relief when covid come creeping into your life one way or another."

With the highly contagious Delta variant spreading across the United States, children under the age of 12 are at risk of contracting COVID-19 as they are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46,276 kids in the United States were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the first week of August alone.

Though COVID-19 cases in children declined in early summer, kids have increasingly been testing positive for the virus since the beginning of July, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in its latest report.

As of Tuesday, approximately 50.3 percent of the nation's population have been fully vaccinated and 58.9 percent have received at least one dose, according to CDC data.