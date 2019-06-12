Tim Allen's 10-Year-Old Daughter Makes Rare Appearance to Support Dad at Toy Story 4 Premiere

Tuesday night was family night for Tim Allen.

At the Los Angeles premiere for Toy Story 4, the 65-year-old actor was accompanied by his wife, Jane Hajduk, as well as his two children, Katherine, 30, and Elizabeth, 10, his only daughter with Hajudk, 52.

The family of four posed on the red carpet together to support Allen, who is reprising his role as Buzz Lightyear in the fourth Toy Story installment.

Elizabeth, who rarely makes appearances at her dad’s celebrity outings, smiled on the carpet in a black-and-white flowery top and white jeans while Katherine wore a bright orange dress.

Tim Allen, Jane Hajduk, Elizabeth Allen and Katherine Allen Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Allen brought along his wife and daughters for interviews, including his chat with PEOPLE, where the girls gave their reactions to the huge film.

“It’s cool, I like it,” Elizabeth told PEOPLE, while her big sister noted that her dad being known as Buzz Lightyear was nothing new for her.

“I am so used to it, he has been a toy since I was 6,” added Katherine, who was born before the first Toy Story film came out in 1995.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Jesse Grant/Getty

Allen explained that plane rides are when the family typically revisits the older animated films — the second Toy Story being the one they re-watch most often.

“We go back to No. 2 a lot,” Allen said. “This one is pretty emotional.”

The actor also touched on the impact the franchise has had on him and Tom Hanks, who voices Woody.

“We got emotional together, It’s been a lot of our lives together,” he explained. “We have become Woody and Buzz.”

Tim Allen Kevin Winter/Getty

While the Last Man Standing actor has kept his youngest daughter out of the spotlight over the years, he admitted in 2009, one month after Elizabeth was born, that fatherhood was much easier the second go-around.

“I like it. I like it even better the second time,” he told reporters at the TV Land Awards. “I’m not so worried as I was the first time.”

“He’s an incredible dad,” Hajduk said of Allen to PEOPLE in 2009.

Toy Story 4 — which also features the voices of Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Jordan Peele and Joan Cusack — is out in theaters on June 21.