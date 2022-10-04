TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way — and Tease His Name!

TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert will soon be parents to a baby boy!

The couple, who is currently expecting their second baby together, revealed on Monday that they will welcome a son. The pair is already parents to daughter Poppy James, 16 months.

The model, 25, and her singer/songwriter husband, 32, shared the happy news in a video on YouTube, which documented the sweet moment the couple found out the sex of their baby on the way during a "gender reveal" party.

To announce the news, Josh and Abbie opened the doors of a free-standing wardrobe that unveiled a closet full of blue clothes and accessories. The open doors of the closet also read, "It's a boy!"

"We are so excited to meet our little boy," the couple wrote at the end of the clip before teasing part of their son's name.

"Can't wait to meet you…J__ Herbert," added the couple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A rep for the social media stars exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE last month that they are expecting their second baby together next year.

"We are blessed and thankful to be growing our little family in 2023," the couple told PEOPLE. "We can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy and watch Poppy become the best big sister!"

Josh and Abbie — who tied the knot in July 2019 — had been teasing the happy announcement on social media in the weeks prior.

In photos exclusively shared with PEOPLE from the family's photo shoot, Abbie showed off her baby bump under a black maxi dress. The couple smiled with daughter Poppy, who looked adorable in a matching brown set, as they revealed sonogram photos of their baby on the way.

DAN LANDONI

The couple announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Poppy, exclusively with PEOPLE last May.

"Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family," Abbie said at the time, as Josh added, "It feels as though she has been part of our lives forever. Mom and baby are doing great and we are so excited for this new journey of parenthood."