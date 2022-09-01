TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Blessed and Thankful'

The Herbert family will soon be a party of four!

TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert are expecting their second baby together next year, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

The model, 25, and her singer/songwriter husband, 32, are already parents to daughter Poppy James, whom they welcomed in May 2021.

"We are blessed and thankful to be growing our little family in 2023," the couple tells PEOPLE. "We can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy and watch Poppy become the best big sister!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: DAN LANDONI C: Caption . PHOTO: DAN LANDONI R: Caption . PHOTO: AN LANDONI

Josh and Abbie — who tied the knot in July 2019 — have been teasing the happy announcement on social media over the past few weeks.

In photos exclusively shared with PEOPLE from the family's photo shoot, Abbie shows off her baby bump under a black maxi dress. The couple smiles with daughter Poppy, who looks adorable in a matching brown set, as they reveal sonogram photos of their baby on the way.

The social media stars announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Poppy, exclusively with PEOPLE last May.

"Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family," Abbie said at the time, as Josh added, "It feels as though she has been part of our lives forever. Mom and baby are doing great and we are so excited for this new journey of parenthood."

L: Caption . PHOTO: DAN LANDONI R: Caption . PHOTO: DAN LANDONI

Abbie announced in October 2021 that she was pregnant, expressing on Instagram that she "prayed & dreamed my entire life to become a Mom & it's finally here."

"I'm so blessed and lucky my child gets to have the coolest & sassiest Dad on the planet," continued Abbie at the time. "Y'all know I've been asking for this little bean on TikTok all summer. What started as a joke for fun quickly turned into 'okay let's do this!!!' We decided in August it was time to start 'trying' & being diagnosed with PCOS I had no idea what my fertility journey would be like."

"I'm beyond grateful & blessed to be able to bring our child into this world. This has been the most amazing and terrifying journey of my life from talking all night about names for our bean to any little ache/pain scaring the crap out of me," she added.

"I'm excited for the next 20+ weeks to grow our bean & share our journey with y'all!"

The then-dad-to-be praised his wife the following month writing on Instagram, "You are going to make such a wonderful Mother! Your beauty and kindness is infectious!"