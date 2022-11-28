TikTok Stars Anthony and Ana Jones Welcome First Baby, Son Alijah: 'He Completes Us'

TikTok stars Anthony and Ana Jones are officially parents!

The couple, known to followers on TikTok and YouTube as AntxAna, welcomed their first baby together, son Alijah Anthony Jones, on Friday, Nov. 18, a rep for the pair confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Baby Alijah weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 22 inches long at birth, the couple reveals.

"We could not be happier to welcome our baby boy, he completes us," new mom Anna, 26, tells PEOPLE.

"Being a mother has always been a dream for me and I never thought I could love someone this much, he's my world," she adds. "We are blessed and super thankful for our family, friends, supporters, and doctors for their love and support along the way."

Anthony and Ana Jones/Nine and North

Says dad Anthony, "We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family!"

"Seeing my son for the first time made me fall in love all over again, I love my boy unconditionally and I can't wait to watch him grow into the amazing man God has created him to be."

Anthony also shares how the couple came to the unique spelling of their baby boy's name, which "holds a special meaning to the both of us."

"God is our Lord. We also love the letter A and the name Elijah, so combining the two just made sense," the new dad explains.

Anthony and Ana Jones/Nine and North

The influencers first met over a decade ago and have been together ever since. The two became full-time content creators in 2020 amid the pandemic and quickly found themselves with an impressive following.

The two were married just ahead of that tumultuous time, in February 2020, a few months after they first started experimenting with social media.

Anthony and Ana announced their pregnancy news to fans in June, sharing scenes from their maternity shoot in posts on TikTok and YouTube.