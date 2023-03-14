TikTok Stars Abbie and Josh Herbert Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'He Is Here'

The Herberts are officially a family of four!

TikTok stars Josh and Abbie Herbert welcomed their second baby together, a son they're currently calling baby J, the couple revealed across social media on Monday. Abbie and Josh are already parents to 21-month-old daughter Poppy James.

"HE IS HERE!!!! Video of our morning now on YouTube! The end of the video explains what's been going on 💙."

The video explains that their baby boy was born via cesarean section as planned but is spending some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after having low oxygen levels. The video adds that Abbie was looking forward to holding her baby boy and in a later photo, she finally gets the chance.

"When u get to hold ur baby for the first time in the nicu," she captioned the Instagram Reel, which shows her nursing the newborn.

A rep for the social media stars exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in September that they were expecting their second baby together.

"We are blessed and thankful to be growing our little family in 2023," the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "We can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy and watch Poppy become the best big sister!"

The following month, the model, 26, and her singer/songwriter husband, 33, shared that they were expecting a baby boy in a video on YouTube, which documented the sweet moment the couple found out the sex of their baby on the way during a "gender reveal" party.

To announce the news, Josh and Abbie opened the doors of a free-standing wardrobe that unveiled a closet full of blue clothes and accessories. The open doors of the closet also read, "It's a boy!"

"We are so excited to meet our little boy," the couple wrote at the end of the clip before teasing part of their son's name.

"Can't wait to meet you…J__ Herbert," added the couple.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child, daughter Poppy, exclusively with PEOPLE last May.

"Her sudden arrival shows us just how dramatic she is going to be. We are so excited to take on this new journey as a family," Abbie said at the time, as Josh added, "It feels as though she has been part of our lives forever. Mom and baby are doing great and we are so excited for this new journey of parenthood."