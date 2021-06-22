Fiancé of TikTok's Kate Hudson Mourns Death of Their Daughter Eliza, 2½: 'I Miss My Best Friend'

Chance Moore, who documented his daughter's cancer battle on TikTok with his fiancée Kate Hudson, is mourning the loss of their baby girl.

Hudson announced on Instagram Monday that her 2½-year-old daughter Eliza Adalynn died on Father's Day this past Sunday, sharing an emotional and heartfelt message with the post. On Tuesday, Moore spoke out, sharing a black-and-white family photo on his Instagram page and writing that he's having difficulty finding words at this heartbreaking moment.

"I wish I had a way with words like Eliza's mom does. I wish I could write something beautiful and as elegant as Eliza deserves. All I can say is I miss my best friend more than anything," the dad says.

Through their @heyeliza TikTok page, the Ohio parents documented their experiences with Eliza, sharing sweet family moments along the way to their more than 5 million followers. The couple welcomed their baby girl back in August 2018, and she was diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive cancer known as rhabdoid tumor" at 10 months old, according to a GoFundMe page.

In her post on Monday, Hudson said she doesn't know "how we will go on without" their "sweet baby girl."

"I know we promised you we would be brave, just like you. But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer suffering or in pain or frustrated with what life had become," she said. "I thought that because we knew you were dying, that your death would not feel so sudden. But it did. I wasn't ready to see what I saw."

She later added, "I have to accept this new reality ... but I am not ready to let you go. I don't think I ever will be ready to move on."

"I don't know where your soul went when it left your little body. I want to believe you are somewhere with my dad and my sister .... and your sister ... all loved ones you never met," the mom continued. "I want to believe you are all together. Dancing in meadows or swinging on trees or walking alongside a beach somewhere with ocean salt water washing over your toes."

Hudson said, "I also want to believe your soul transferred into us, your Mamma and your Dadda. That you left your little body and gently latched onto our souls. That we are now intertwined for life. I want to believe you are still alive somewhere."