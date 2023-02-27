TikTok's Elyse Myers Recreates 'The Office' Episode to Announce She's Expecting Baby No. 2: Watch

Viral TikToker Elyse Myers and husband Jonas are growing their family!

The comedian and podcast host, 29, shared a creative announcement to reveal news of her second pregnancy on Instagram Saturday.

"Never before seen footage of 'The Local Ad' from The Office: Team Myers Edition 🤍," they captioned the joint post.

The video begins with a "corporate memo" coming out of a printer, which Elyse grabs and scribbles on as she voices over the video.

"It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up," she says. "People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies."

The note travels back and forth between Elyse and husband Jonas, taking on different forms before it announces they will become a family of four.

"And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."

The couple — who already share 2-year-old son August — hold mugs that say "world's best mom" and "world's best dad" as they pose in front of the uncrumpled final note, which reads, "We are pregnant."

In a later post, Elyse reflected on the exciting news.

"I actually can't wrap my head around the fact that we are going to be parents to 2 human beings. #surpriseimpregnant," she wrote.