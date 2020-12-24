"Mini-me is definitely picking up what Dad is putting down," one Twitter user said in response to the video

Seeing Double! Tiger Woods and Son Charlie, 11, Look Exactly Alike in Sweet Copycat Golf Video

Like father, like son!

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour's official Twitter account shared an adorable video of Tiger Woods and his son Charlie featuring side by side clips of their nearly identical mannerisms on the golf course.

The now-viral clip shows that the 44-year-old pro golfer and his 11-year-old son twirl their golf club, pump their fist, rub their nose and stand on the course in a strikingly similar way.

Fans took notice. One Twitter user said, "Baby Tiger is the cutest," and another added, "Mini-me is definitely picking up what Dad is putting down."

Last week, Woods and Charlie competed in the PNC Championship over the weekend, where the young golfer made a very impressive shot — much to the delight of his father — on the first day of the event.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour, the athlete stood to the side as his son drove the ball around 175 yards, which set him up for an eagle — the first of the day. "Awesome shot," Woods was heard telling his son on the green.

After Charlie finished up the hole, the proud dad also had a big smile on his face as he clapped for his son and gave him a high five. "That's your first eagle," the father of two added, according to ESPN, as the pair — who wore matching shirts — made their way off the green.

Then, the golfer and his son started off the second day of the tournament strong, as Woods made an eagle, putting them just four shots from the lead. Charlie also made his fair share of impressive shots, and even celebrated one with a fist pump —just like his dad!

As they finished up their day, with Charlie making their final putt, Woods gave his son a big hug and a pat on the back.

"I don’t think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I," Woods told reporters. "It’s memories for a lifetime."

The championship, formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, brings together PGA Tour and LPGA athletes and a family member to compete as a team. The pro-am began last Thursday, while the two-day competition started up on Saturday.

When news of their participation was announced, Woods told the PGA in a statement, "I can’t tell you how excited I am to be playing with Charlie in our first official tournament together."

"It’s been great watching him progress as a junior golfer and it will be incredible playing as a team together in the PNC Championship," he added.