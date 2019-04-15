Tiger Woods' Kids Are His Biggest Supporters! See Their Cutest Sideline Moments Through the Years

The Woods kids snuggled up to their father during a practice round before the 2015 Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Woods opened up to the Golf Channel about what a special moment it was to have his kids there to support him: "We all know what happened in '97 with my dad's health, and he was pronounced – well, he was dead at one point earlier that year; came back, and then came here and I won the Masters. To now have come full circle and to have a chance to have my kids out there and be able to share that with them, it's special."