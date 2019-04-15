Tiger Woods' Kids Are His Biggest Supporters! See Their Cutest Sideline Moments Through the Years
Sam and Charlie Woods have been their father's biggest fans throughout the golf legend's career highs and lows
Post-Tournament Kisses: 2009
Woods greeted Sam and Charlie, who were just toddlers at the time, with a kiss after his final round at the 2009 AT&T National held at the Congressional Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
Practice Hugs: 2015
The Woods kids snuggled up to their father during a practice round before the 2015 Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Woods opened up to the Golf Channel about what a special moment it was to have his kids there to support him: "We all know what happened in '97 with my dad's health, and he was pronounced – well, he was dead at one point earlier that year; came back, and then came here and I won the Masters. To now have come full circle and to have a chance to have my kids out there and be able to share that with them, it's special."
Kid Caddies: 2015
Trailing right behind their father dressed in traditional white golf caddy uniforms, Charlie and Sam assisted their dad during the 2015 Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National.
At the Red-y: 2016
Charlie and Sam wore their dad's signature hue while standing on the sidelines during the final round of the 2016 Quicken Loans National tournament at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.
#TeamTiger: 2018
Charlie and Sam watched the highly anticipated match between their father and three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson from behind a white rope at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. The five-hour event ended with Mickelson snagging the win.
Traveling Overseas: 2018
Wood's kids watched intently as their dad competed in the final round of the 2018 Open Championship at the Carnoustie Golf Club in Carnoustie, Scotland.
'It Means the World': 2019
It was an emotional moment for the Woods family when Tiger won his fifth Masters at Augusta National Golf Club to top off one of the greatest sports comebacks of all time. Tiger's mother Kultida wiped away tears as Tiger hugged both of his kids after the overwhelming moment that marked his first major win in 11 years. "It means the world to me - their love and their support," he said of his kids.
Just Like Dad: 2020
By 2020, Charlie wasn't just supporting his dad — he was playing with him! The youngster mimicked many of his dad's moves as they competed in the PNC Championship in Orlando.
"I don't think words can describe it. Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I," Woods told reporters. "It's memories for a lifetime."
Swing Thing: 2021
Father and son hit the fairway again in late 2021 for the PGA Tour Champions PNC Champtionship in Orlando — and they couldn't have been more alike.
Celebrating Dad: 2022
On March 9, 2022, the golfer was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in Florida, and his kids were there to cheer him on. Sam, now 14, actually gave the induction speech, recalling the aftermath of her dad's debilitating 2021 car crash.
"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not," she admitted. "Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this."