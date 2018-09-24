Tiger Woods Says His Kids Now Understand 'Rush' and 'Buzz' of Golf After First Win in Five Years

Tiger Woods‘ kids are basking in the glow of victory right alongside their dad.

The golf legend achieved his first victory in five years (and 80th total PGA win!) at the 2018 Tour Championship over the weekend, besting a two-stroke win over Billy Horschel with a final round 71.

Speaking to ESPN about his win, the 42-year-old athlete admitted it was the first time his children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren — son Charlie Axel, 9½, and daughter Sam Alexis, 11 — will really get to experience the overwhelmingly positive side of their dad’s sport.

“I think they understood, a little bit more at the Open Championship this year, when they saw me take the lead. They felt that rush and that buzz in the gallery, and the people talking and the excitement,” Woods told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt on Sunday following his big achievement.

“They’d never seen that or experienced that or felt it,” he continued. “I think they’re able to remember this day and this moment, and especially the process.”

And now, as a result, Charlie and Sam associate the sport with something more positive. “For a long time, they equated golf to, ‘Dad’s hurting more.’ So [they’d say], ‘Dad, don’t try and play, don’t try and practice, ’cause you’ll be in more pain,’ ” explained the father of two.

“Now they’re starting to see the joy that I get from it, and I think they’re starting to really enjoy it because of [that] as well,” Woods added.

Tiger Woods with son Charlie and daughter Sam Chris Carlson/AP

While Woods’ children were not present at Sunday’s game, the pro athlete did receive a congratulatory smooch from girlfriend Erica Herman following his first win since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2013. The duo have been dating for over a year after his split from champion skier Lindsey Vonn in 2015.

“I just can’t believe I pulled this off after the season I’ve gone through,” an emotional Woods said after clinching the victory. “It’s been tough. It’s not been easy the past couple of years. I’ve worked my way back and I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone around me.”

He added, “It’s hard to believe I won the Tour Championship.”