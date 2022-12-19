Celebrity Parents Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Were Total Twins at a Golf Tournament This Weekend: See the Photos For the third year in a row, Charlie Woods, now 13, was a mirror image of his famous dad Tiger at the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 01:48 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 15 Charlie and Tiger Woods David Cannon/Getty Images They're back! Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and son Charlie, 13, returned to Orlando for the annual PNC Championship, which sees famous golfers and their kids hitting the links together. Though the father-son pair didn't win, they made many memories — and as in years past, shocked viewers with their striking similarities (like this swing on practice day, pictured, Dec. 16). "Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special," Tiger told reporters, per ESPN. "And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it." Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren are also parents to daughter Sam, 15. 02 of 15 Bump It Up Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock On Dec. 17, the Woodses celebrated a shot with a fist bump. Interestingly both were also battling injuries through the weekend: Tiger, plantar fasciitis and the continued recovery from his 2021 car accident, and Charlie, a rolled ankle. 03 of 15 Lean on Me Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Their "take five" pose is pretty in sync. 04 of 15 Walk About Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Father and son — in matching outfits, as many of the family pairs were — were even in step. 05 of 15 Around the Bend Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images He got it from his dada. 06 of 15 Looking Ahead Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose. 07 of 15 Face Forward Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Charlie — in the spotlight since infancy — is gaining height on Dad. 08 of 15 Putt Putt ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Tiger and Charlie have eerily similar swings, likely from hours of practice done together. 09 of 15 Standing Still ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Quietly swapping golf tips, no doubt. 10 of 15 Champion Charlie Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images On Sunday, Dec. 18, they were back for another round. 11 of 15 Watching It Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock Looking ahead, the similarities were clear. 12 of 15 Moving Along Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock And in profile, even clearer. 13 of 15 So Hip Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images The "hand on hip, lean on club" is a Woods trademark. 14 of 15 Eyes to the Sky Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Red has always been Tiger's power color. 15 of 15 All the Love Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images Despite the pair's position at the end, Tiger couldn't have been prouder of his son, he told reporters. "You know, I don't really care about [plantar fasciitis]," Tiger said of his latest injury struggle. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."