Tiger Woods and Son Charlie Were Total Twins at a Golf Tournament This Weekend: See the Photos

For the third year in a row, Charlie Woods, now 13, was a mirror image of his famous dad Tiger at the PNC Championship golf tournament in Orlando

Published on December 19, 2022 01:48 PM
01 of 15

Charlie and Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods of The United States poses with his son Charlie Woods on the first tee during the Friday pro-am as a preview for the 2022 PNC Championship
David Cannon/Getty Images

They're back! Over the weekend, Tiger Woods and son Charlie, 13, returned to Orlando for the annual PNC Championship, which sees famous golfers and their kids hitting the links together. Though the father-son pair didn't win, they made many memories — and as in years past, shocked viewers with their striking similarities (like this swing on practice day, pictured, Dec. 16).

"Any time I get a chance to spend time with my son, it's always special," Tiger told reporters, per ESPN. "And to do it in a competitive forum, the last couple of years have been magical, and to be able to do it again, we're looking forward to it."

Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren are also parents to daughter Sam, 15.

02 of 15

Bump It Up

Tiger Woods, right and his son Charlie Woods, right, bump fists during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, in Orlando, Fla PNC Championship Golf
Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock

On Dec. 17, the Woodses celebrated a shot with a fist bump. Interestingly both were also battling injuries through the weekend: Tiger, plantar fasciitis and the continued recovery from his 2021 car accident, and Charlie, a rolled ankle.

03 of 15

Lean on Me

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, stand together on the second green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Their "take five" pose is pretty in sync.

04 of 15

Walk About

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, walk off the second green together during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Father and son — in matching outfits, as many of the family pairs were — were even in step.

05 of 15

Around the Bend

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, read the putt together on the first green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

He got it from his dada.

06 of 15

Looking Ahead

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods wait to tee off on the first hole during the first round of the 2022 PNC Championship
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose.

07 of 15

Face Forward

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, walk off the first tee box together during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Charlie — in the spotlight since infancy — is gaining height on Dad.

08 of 15

Putt Putt

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, stand together on the second green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Tiger and Charlie have eerily similar swings, likely from hours of practice done together.

09 of 15

Standing Still

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, stand together on the second green during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Quietly swapping golf tips, no doubt.

10 of 15

Champion Charlie

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, walk onto the first tee together during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

On Sunday, Dec. 18, they were back for another round.

11 of 15

Watching It

Tiger Woods, right, and his son Charlie Woods, left, prepare to tee off on the 3rd hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament
Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock

Looking ahead, the similarities were clear.

12 of 15

Moving Along

Tiger Woods, right, and Charlie Woods, left, drive down the 3rd fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament
Kevin Kolczynski/AP/Shutterstock

And in profile, even clearer.

13 of 15

So Hip

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods look on during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The "hand on hip, lean on club" is a Woods trademark.

14 of 15

Eyes to the Sky

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, wait to play while standing on the third tee box during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Red has always been Tiger's power color.

15 of 15

All the Love

Tiger Woods hugs his son, Charlie Woods, on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship
Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Despite the pair's position at the end, Tiger couldn't have been prouder of his son, he told reporters.

"You know, I don't really care about [plantar fasciitis]," Tiger said of his latest injury struggle. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

