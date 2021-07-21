Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Welcomes Her Fourth Baby: 'She's Here'

The Sonny with a Chance actress is also mom to daughter Juliet Joy, 2, and sons Kenneth James, 8½, and Bentley Cash, 7

Tiffany Thornton is a mom of four!

The 35-year-old Sonny with a Chance alum welcomed her fourth child, daughter Kimber Jo, on Wednesday, July 21, she announced on Instagram. This is her second child with husband Josiah Capaci, whom she married in October 2017.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After hours of documenting her experience at the hospital on her Instagram Stories, Thorton shared a video saying, "She's here!"

"We started pushing at like 2:03 and she was here at 2:05," she adds as Capaci brings their infant daughter into view.

Thornton also shares daughter Juliet Joy, 2, with Capaci, plus she is mom to sons Kenneth James, 8½, and Bentley Cash, 7, whom she shared with her late husband Chris Carney, who died in a car crash in December 2015.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

tiffany thorton Credit: Tiffany Thornton/Instagram

Thornton announced her happy pregnancy news in December. "The first day of my missed cycle I took all three of these. Any other ladies like this??" Thornton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a trio of pregnancy tests that all concurred she was expecting. "I always want to double and triple check. I'm just one of those moms I guess 🙋🏼‍♀️."

"We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!" she continued at the time. "There is NOTHING I wouldn't do to protect my kiddos and my own body as I grow this little miracle! That is a huge reason why I choose to shop online for all of my daily essentials that I KNOW are safe, non-toxic and affordable."