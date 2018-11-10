Disney Channel Alum Tiffany Thornton Welcomes Daughter Juliet 'Jules' Joy

Congratulations are in order for Tiffany Thornton and Josiah Capaci!

The Disney Channel alum, 32, and her husband welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, and shared the happy news to their Instagram accounts on Friday.

“Juliet Joy Capaci is here and we are over the moon in love already 😍😍😍” Thornton captioned the sweet family shot. “She was born at 2:30pm, weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces with dark curly hair and is so cute and squishy already.”

“What a blessing it is to be entrusted by God with this precious little miracle,” she continued. “Thank you everyone for your prayers!!”

The actress is already mom to two sons from a previous relationship: Kenneth James, 6, and Bentley Cash, 4.

Juliet Joy Capaci Josiah Capaci/Instagram

Capaci, 26, also shared an adorable photo of their baby girl wrapped in a fuzzy blanket with a giant purple bow on her head. “Juliet ‘Jules’ Joy Capaci. 8 lbs 5 ounces. 20.5 inches long. Living the Dream,” he captioned the precious Instagram post.

Thornton posted the same sweet shot of Juliet and happily celebrated her first daughter. “Her cheeks and this adorable bow from @savvyhalos #imagirlmom #woohoo” she wrote.

Thornton announced that she was expecting her first child with Capaci, a youth pastor, in April. The pair had been married for six months when she revealed the exciting news.

Tiffany Thornton's kids Kenneth James and Bentley Cash

“New best friend coming Nov. 2018,” read a sign held up by her two sons that was sitting on top of a patterned DockATot baby lounger.

Soon after, the pair discovered their new addition would be a girl. In a video shared to Instagram, the family of four popped a black balloon and celebrated as they watched pink confetti pour out.

Thornton’s baby joy comes almost three years after the father of her two sons and first husband Christopher Carney died in a tragic car crash in Arkansas in December 2015. He was 35.

“For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart,” the former Sonny with a Chance star captioned her baby news, quoting 1 Samuel 1:27.