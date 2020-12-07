Tiffany Thornton Is Pregnant! Disney Channel Alum Expecting Fourth Child: 'We Are Over the Moon'

The Sonny with a Chance star is mom to daughter Juliet Joy, 2, and sons Kenneth James, 8, and Bentley Cash, 6

Tiffany Thornton has a fourth little one on the way!

The Sonny with a Chance alum, 34, announced on Sunday that she is pregnant with her fourth child, her second with husband Josiah Capaci, whom she married in October 2017.

Thornton shares daughter Juliet Joy, 2, with Capaci, and she is also mom to sons Kenneth James, 8, and Bentley Cash, 6, whom she shared with her late husband Chris Carney, who died in a car crash in December 2015.

"The first day of my missed cycle I took all three of these. Any other ladies like this??" Thornton wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a trio of pregnancy tests that all concurred she was expecting. "I always want to double and triple check. I’m just one of those moms I guess 🙋🏼‍♀️."

"We are over the moon that God has blessed us with another tiny, growing person!!" she continued. "There is NOTHING I wouldn’t do to protect my kiddos and my own body as I grow this little miracle! That is a huge reason why I choose to shop online for all of my daily essentials that I KNOW are safe, non-toxic and affordable."

"Having a home that is safe guarded for my family is so important to me. As well as fortifying my body and my kiddos bodies from the inside out. Is it important to you too? The non toxic life is my fav life! 🙌🏻," concluded Thornton.

In the comment section, Thornton's followers and famous friends shared congratulatory messages, including Haylie Duff and Beverley Mitchell. "Congratulations lady! So happy for you and your beautiful family!!! 😘😘😘," wrote Mitchell.

Last week, Thornton shared a throwback photo of her late husband with her two older children, paying tribute to Carney five years after his untimely death.