Tiffany Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child, has been open about her aspiration to adopt

Tiffany Haddish Shares Update on Her Plans to Adopt: 'Maybe at the End of the Year'

Tiffany Haddish is sharing an update on her plans to become a parent.

"I just went to Africa. I was just in Eritrea, and people were trying to give me their kids," the Night School actress, 42, told E!'s Daily Pop in a video interview released Wednesday. "I was like, 'Hold up now, I gotta get the paperwork right now. I can't just be taking kids with me.' "

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked if she still planned on adopting, Haddish — who previously opened up about taking such steps to expand her family — said, "Not right now, but maybe at the end of the year, beginning of next year."

The comedian, who was placed in foster care as a child, has been candid about her aspiration to one day adopt a child. In May 2021, she explained to Daily Pop why surrogacy isn't the right route for her.

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

"I don't wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff," Haddish said. "And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

"So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!" joked Haddish.

At the time, she said she was "taking parenting classes now to adopt," adding, "I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

RELATED VIDEO: Man Officially Adopts his 18-Year-Old Stepson

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She also joked that it would be an act of God to have an unplanned pregnancy.