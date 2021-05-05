Tiffany Haddish shares that when she "was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs"

Tiffany Haddish Once Donated Eggs When She Was 'Hard Up': 'Might' Have 'Some Kids Out Here'

Tiffany Haddish says it's a possibility that she already has children out in the world without even knowing it.

While speaking with E!'s Daily Pop this week, the 41-year-old Here Today actress revealed that, decades ago, she donated eggs when she was in need of money. Haddish, who has been open about surviving homelessness prior to fame, joked that there may be mini Tiffanys somewhere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff," the comedian said of why surrogacy isn't right for her. "And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

"So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!" joked Haddish.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish in January 2020 | Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Haddish also said she is "taking parenting classes now to adopt" a child someday. "I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk," she said. "I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

Haddish, who is currently dating the rapper Common, said during a November episode of Common's Mind Power Mixtape podcast that she wants to "share everything that I know with" a child she fosters or adopts.

"I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them," said Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child. "I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they're hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn 'em."