Tiffany Haddish Explains Why Surrogacy Process Isn't Right Option for Her as She Looks to Adopt

Tiffany Haddish is getting candid about family planning.

Appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on Monday, the Kids Say the Darndest Things host, 41, opened up about taking steps to expand her family in the near future, revealing that she's enrolled in parenting classes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt," she shares. "I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

Haddish also explains why surrogacy isn't the right route for her.

"I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff," the comedian says. "And I already gave up— here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

"So who knows," she adds, "I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Haddish, who is currently dating the rapper Common, jokes that it would be an act of God for her to have an unplanned pregnancy right now.

"Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers — 'cause definitely I have taken the precaution to protect," she says. "Now, if that did happen, we gon' hire some help, then we're gonna cry a lot. ... And I'm not gonna be 'baby mama,' I'm gonna be 'wife.' "

Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child, has previously been open about wanting to adopt a child, saying during a November episode of Common's Mind Power Mixtape podcast that she wants to "share everything that I know with them."

"I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them," she said at the time. "I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they're hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn 'em."