Tiffani Thiessen's Harper Helper? Grandma!

Between a hectic shooting schedule and a new baby, it’s hard to find the right balance but new mom Tiffani Thiessen knows what’s most important: her daughter Harper Renn.

“My priority is her and it’s always her,” she told PEOPLE Saturday at the Juno Baby event in New York City.

Her secret to being able to do it all? A little help from her own mom, Robyn.

“She’s living with us here in New York,” Thiessen, 36, said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without her.”



How’s the family adjusting to life in the Big Apple? Baby Harper gives Manhattan a thumbs up.

“She loves the park, she loves the Hudson, she loves it all,” said the White Collar star. “She just likes the activity. I think she likes the movement.”

And it seems like she likes the movement so much, she’s started moving herself.

“She’s flipping over and she’s scooting already which is freaking me out,” said Thiessen. “I feel like I just had her yesterday and now she’s 3½-months-old! I can’t believe I can love someone so little so much.”