Get Tiffani Thiessen's Sweet Mommy Necklace
The actress shows love to daughter Harper with a gold name tag necklace from Tiny Tags.
Tiny Tags; Dan Cutrona; Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo
Like cozy cable knit sweaters, personalized mommy necklaces are fast becoming a classic.
Not only are they endearing, but they’re a stylish way to show love for your little ones.
And the latest celeb to get one is Tiffani Thiessen, who chose Tiny Tag‘s gold Mini Dog Tag & Circle Tag Necklace ($145).
Of course, 3½-year-old daughter Harper‘s name is prominently on display, but the actress also decided to show some love to husband Brady Smith with a “B” circle charm.
Love Thiessen’s sweet accessory? Until Dec. 4, the company is offering Moms & Babies readers an exclusive 15 percent off discount. Just enter code: nov13 at checkout.