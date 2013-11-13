Get Tiffani Thiessen's Sweet Mommy Necklace

The actress shows love to daughter Harper with a gold name tag necklace from Tiny Tags.

Tiny Tags; Dan Cutrona; Amanda Schwab/Startraks Photo

Like cozy cable knit sweaters, personalized mommy necklaces are fast becoming a classic.

Not only are they endearing, but they’re a stylish way to show love for your little ones.

And the latest celeb to get one is Tiffani Thiessen, who chose Tiny Tag‘s gold Mini Dog Tag & Circle Tag Necklace ($145).

Of course, 3½-year-old daughter Harper‘s name is prominently on display, but the actress also decided to show some love to husband Brady Smith with a “B” circle charm.