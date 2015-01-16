Tiffani Thiessen Expecting Second Child

"We could not be more excited about extending our family," the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively

Tiffani Thiessen‘s wish has come true: she’s pregnant!

The actress and her husband, actor Brady Smith, are expecting a sibling for daughter Harper Renn, Thiessen’s rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We could not be more excited about extending our family,” the couple tell PEOPLE. “Harper is beyond thrilled to have a playmate!”

The mom-to-be, 40, has been vocal about her desire to add another baby to the mix, telling online magazine Sweden with Love that she was hopeful a second pregnancy would happen soon.

“With Harper, it happened right away so I’m hoping it’ll be as easy this time around,” she said in September.

Image zoom

Elizabeth Messina

But no one was putting the pressure on Thiessen to get pregnant quite like her 4½-year-old daughter.

“Every day she begs me to have a baby,” Thiessen, whose new cooking show, Dinner at Tiffani’s, premieres Feb. 25, said. “Every morning she wakes up and says, ‘Is there a baby in your belly?’ She thinks it grows overnight while we’re sleeping. Then she looks at me and says, ‘You’re not growing a baby, Mommy!’ ”

The new addition comes at the perfect time: With her little girl growing up quickly, Thiessen told PEOPLE she was mourning the younger years.

“There’s nothing baby about [Harper] anymore — which is hard!” she said. “It’s sad at the same time, because the baby stage is definitely over.”

This embed is invalid