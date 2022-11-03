Tiffani Thiessen Goes for '80s and '90s Nostalgia for Family's Fun Halloween Costumes: Photo

Tiffani Thiessen decided on throwbacks for Halloween with her family.

The Saved By the Bell alum, 48, shared photos of her family's costumes on Instagram Tuesday, where she and husband Brady Smith dressed up as Keymaster and Gatekeeper from Ghostbusters.

While they rocked the iconic costumes, the couple's two kids — son Holt, 7, and daughter Harper, 12 — stole the show. Holt appeared shirtless with a baseball cap and gold chains, wearing baggy jeans and construction boots for his take on Mark Wahlberg in his Marky Mark days.

Harper went for Cher Horowitz's iconic yellow-plaid outfit from Clueless.

"I think Marky Mark is Clueless who the Gatekeeper and Keymaster are…" Thiessen captioned the family photo.

In September, Thiessen shared a selfie with her tween daughter, celebrating the person she's becoming on National Daughter's Day.

In her post, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum called Harper, "a cute, sweet, funny, endearing, caring, adventurous one that LOVES ice cream, animals and recently wearing make-up."

Many commenters noted how much the mom and daughter look alike.

Rebecca Sanabria. Inset: Michael Tullberg/Getty

Over the summer, Thiessen opened up about taking a road trip across California with her husband and two kids.

"These last 11 days have been beyond memorable," she shared in an Instagram caption reflecting on the trip. "We played, hiked, kayaked, learned how cheese was made, camped, explored sea caves, made bonfires & s'mores, jumped off cliffs, swam under waterfalls, snuggled a ton as well as ate oysters, pizza, farm fresh cheese & produce, s'mores, ice cream and so much more."

The family enjoyed seeing "lots of miles seeing this beautiful state of @california which created many many new memories that we will always cherish."