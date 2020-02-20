Tiffani Thiessen and Daughter Harper Strut Their Stuff at 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show

Tiffani Thiessen is passing her fashion-forward attitude down to her daughter.

The 46-year-old actress walked hand-in-hand with her older child Harper Renn, 9½, down the runway at the the 11th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show on Feb. 13 in Chicago.

Both Thiessen and Harper rocked denim looks for the show. For the Saved by the Bell alum, this came in the form of a light-wash jacket and dark cropped blue jeans, while Harper sported head-to-toe purple in a denim jumpsuit, purple sunglasses and matching barrettes in her hair. Both wore black Converse sneakers.

At one point, Thiessen seemed to let her daughter strut her stuff on the catwalk alone, smiling from the front row and proudly snapping photos of the event that featured designs from Converse, Jordan, Nike, Levi’s and more.

Harper may be young, but she’s no stranger to modeling. In December 2015, she posed with her superstar mother for Gymboree’s Olivia line.

“I guess she did do a little stint there,” Thiessen noted to PEOPLE the following month of her daughter’s fashion gig.

But did she think we’d be seeing more of Harper, the model? At the time, according to her mom, she was a little busy with another important job: being a kid.

“I think every now and then … she’ll maybe do something for my website,” explained the Dinner at Tiffani‘s host. “But she just started school and she’s a 5-year-old kid — she wouldn’t know what to do with herself! She just saw sparkly shoes and was like, ‘Oh! Pretty!’ “

Thiessen has not yet confirmed a return to her Saved by the Bell character Kelly Kapowski (who scored a modeling gig of her own on the original series) for the show’s upcoming reboot.

However, her former leading man Mark-Paul Gosselaar confirmed during a Television Critics Association event last month that he will reprise his role as Zack Morris, telling the crowd, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

Gosselaar, 45, also said that he believes Thiessen “has been engaged with” about the project.

The Saved by the Bell revival will be headed by 30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield. It is also set to star original cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who are slated to reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.