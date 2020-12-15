Tiffani Thiessen's Daughter Harper Likes to Help Bake Sweets Since She 'Gets to Eat It Afterward'

Tiffani Thiessen has a sweet helper in the kitchen!

"Do you think she's going to be more of a sweet or a savory cook in the kitchen?" Ray, 52, asks the proud mom of Harper's culinary passions.

"She's really at that age where it's all about the cute, fun baking: cupcakes, cakes, tie-dye this, tie-dye that," says Thiessen. "She's very much into that but she likes to help with both. She's getting her knife skills down a little bit, so it'll be interesting to see what it might develop into as she gets older."

"If she decides that she's going to do something it's usually on the sweeter side, because I think that's her way of getting away with the fact that she gets to eat it afterward," she adds.

Deliciousness is a new series from MTV that serves as a food-centered spinoff of their long-running show Ridiculousness. The Saved By the Bell alum recently told PEOPLE about her excitement with the project.

"It's all food-based, which is my jam, and it's super funny," she says. "It's probably the most fun and the easiest job that I get to go to, and that I've ever had in my career — truly! It is such a blast."

Asked to describe what videos she is most looking forward to seeing fans react to, the Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours author says, "It's hard to choose just one."

"I mean, I have a fondness for the children, of course, because it usually comes from such a sweet, innocent place," she says. "Whether it's them trying to swallow something that they just can't stand ... or it's a vegetable that they're trying for the first time and their gag reflex [stops them]."

When she isn't filming, the mom of two has been spending much of quarantine with her kids. And, yes, she is the chef in the house, of course.