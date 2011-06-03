Tiffani Thiessen Credits Family for Her Motherhood Success

"She's going to be 1 in a couple of weeks. I can't believe it. I feel like I just had her yesterday, but it's super fun," the actress, 37, told reporters during the 10th Annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash on Wednesday in Central Park.

Time flies when you’re having fun — and since the birth of daughter Harper Renn, new mom Tiffani Thiessen has been having a blast with her baby girl.

“She’s going to be 1 in a couple of weeks. I can’t believe it. I feel like I just had her yesterday, but it’s super fun,” the actress, 37, told reporters during the 10th Annual Baby Buggy Bedtime Bash on Wednesday in Central Park.

But with her work on USA’s White Collar, the first year wouldn’t have gone as smoothly without the help of two very special people: husband Brady Smith and Robyn, Thiessen’s mom.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without my mother and husband. Family. I don’t know what I would do without them,” she admits, adding that the trio often tag-team throughout Harper’s day, including her bedtime routine.



“[Our routines are] different all the time. I get a 4:30 a.m. call, I get a 6:30 a.m. call. It’s going to make [Harper] very adaptable, I guess.”

And although life can become a bit hectic for the family, Harper isn’t letting anything — or anyone! — hold her back when it comes to hitting her major milestones.

“She started walking at 10½ months and it scared me to death,” Thiessen laughs. “My husband was working and I was working, but she was with me. It was exciting and I got it on film right after so it was pretty cool.”

While family is always first and foremost for Thiessen, she admits her good intentions don’t always pan out in her favor when it comes to balancing both her career and her child.

“The priority is her, but it doesn’t always work out that way and the guilt that sometimes you feel as a mom is hard,” she reveals.

Fortunately, Thiessen has learned a few tips and tricks along the way for maximizing time for herself and her 11-month-old daughter.

“I usually work out with my trainer when she’s napping because I don’t want to miss anything!” she says. “When I’m working I feel like I’m already missing stuff, so when I’m not working I want to spend as much time with her as possible.”