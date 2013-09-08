Expectant Kate Winslet Feels 'Completely Great'

"I feel completely great," Winslet, 37, told PEOPLE while promoting her new film Labor Day. "It's such a pleasure to be able to be here and still be permitted on an airplane and talk about a film that I'm proud to be a part of."

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kate Winslet looked happy and was positively glowing as she officially debuted her baby bump at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

“I feel completely great,” Winslet, 37, told PEOPLE while promoting her new film Labor Day. “It’s such a pleasure to be able to be here and still be permitted on an airplane and talk about a film that I’m proud to be a part of.”

The Oscar winner, who announced in June that she and husband Ned Rocknroll are expecting their first child together, wore a black blazer over a fitted black dress.

She joined costar Josh Brolin and director Jason Reitman to discuss the drama, in which she plays a divorced, single mother.



“I have admiration for mothers everywhere,” said Winslet, who is also mom to Mia, 12, and Joe, 9. “Being a parent turns you inside out. It completely transforms your life and, of course, your children are your absolute everything.”