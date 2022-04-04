Tiësto and his wife Annika Backes are also parents to 16-month-old daughter Viola

DJ Tiësto and Wife Expecting Second Child, a Son: 'Another Baby with the Love of My Life'

Tiësto is going to be a dad again!

The Dutch music producer, 53, announced on Instagram Monday that he and wife Annika Backes are expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to daughter Viola Margreet, 16 months.

Tiësto, whose real name is Tijs Michiel Verwest, shared the exciting news alongside photos of the couple at Sunday's 64th Annual Grammy Awards, where Backes revealed her baby bump on the red carpet.

In one snap, the DJ puts his hand on his wife's stomach and kisses her belly in another. "I am having another baby with the love of my life ❤️," he wrote.

Backes shared the same photos on her page, where she also announced that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2019, first introduced daughter Viola alongside photos of the newborn in November 2020.

"Say hi to my daughter Viola Margreet Verwest 🥰 She gives me feelings I never knew I had in me.❤️❤️," he wrote on Instagram. "And her mom @annikaverwest is a real champion. How can you look so pretty after just giving birth?! 😍😍"

Tiësto and his wife met at Catch restaurant in New York City in 2015 and got engaged in 2018 over the Thanksgiving holiday, they previously told Vogue.

"We started hanging out for the next two months, and when Coachella came around, we decided the day before to go together," she said of when they first met.