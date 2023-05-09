Tia and Tamera Mowry Enjoy Date Night with Their Daughters at 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere: Photo

Tia and Tamera Mowry brought along some very special guests to The Little Mermaid premiere.

For the star-studded event on Monday night, Tia brought daughter Cairo, 5, and Tamera took daughter Ariah, 7, where the mother-daughter duos posed together on the blue carpet.

Both little girls wore coordinating lilac tulle ensembles and held their moms' hands while smiling for photos. Tamera opted for a strapless blue ombré gown complete with its own cape, while Tia sported a sleeveless white top, rhinestone mini skirt and multi-colored necklaces.

Tamera, 44, shares Ariah and son Aden, 10, with husband Adam Housley, 51. Tia, also 44, shares Cairo and son Cree, 11, with ex Cory Hardrict, 43.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Tia posted some behind-the-scenes footage to her Instagram Story ahead of the premiere, including a sweet video with Cairo in their red carpet outfits.

"Hey guys, so we are about to go to The Little Mermaid premiere and this is so special to us because it's all about representation, right?" Tia said to her daughter in the clip.

"You get to see a little mermaid that looks like you and it's very nostalgic to me too you guys because I grew up watching this movie so to be able to see it with Cairo is just a dream come true," the actress added.

Tia also posted a video from the carpet of the premiere, showing off a live performance by a group of musicians.

"Officially on the blue carpet for @disneylittlemermaid world premiere🧜‍♀️," she wrote on her Instagram Story.