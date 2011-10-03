Meet Tia Mowry's Son Cree Taylor!

Tia Mowry brings her 3-month-old son along with her as she and twin sister Tamera tape The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday in New York City.

Meet Cree Taylor Hardrict!

“I was devastated,” The Game star, 33, said on Tia & Tamera after finding out that her son was breech and would need to be delivered via cesearan.

“I’m going to have a c-section. Not only that, I have to go back to work six weeks after giving birth!”

However, all ended well, and the sister’s reality show has been renewed for a second season.