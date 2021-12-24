Tia Mowry dressed her husband and kids in matching Christmas pajamas plenty of times in the past

Tia Mowry Shares Family Photo in Matching Holiday Pajamas: 'One More Sleep Until Santa'

Tia Mowry's family is getting ready to count down the days until Christmas!

In preparation for Santa Claus' arrival, Mowry, 43, and husband Cory Hardrict, 42, are making sure daughter Cairo, 3, and son Cree, 10, are in the holiday spirit by matching the family in cute Christmas pajamas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Only one more sleep until Santa comes, you guys! Can't wait to see the smiles on my babies' faces," Mowry captioned a series of Instagram photos on Christmas Eve.

The first photo shows the entire Mowry-Hardrict family standing together in front of their fireplace (lined with stockings!) and sporting matching Christmas-colored plaid PJs. Cree sweetly wrapped his arms around his mom's waist, while Cairo accessorized with a festive green bow headband.

Tia Mowry family matching pajamas Credit: Tia Mowry/Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Mowry also shared other family holiday photos — including more matching PJ moments — from previous Christmas seasons.

Tia Mowry family matching pajamas Credit: Tia Mowry/Instagram

Last year, Mowry shared some more adorable family photos as they modeled matching Christmas PJs from The Children's Place.

"I mean... I can't handle Cairo and Cree's cuteness. 😍 @childrensplace has so many styles to choose from, I knew we would find the perfect style we'd all love," she said.

"We've got a loving household," Hardrict said during an appearance on People the TV Show!. "We try to teach our kids if you have equality in the house, that can bleed over into the world and that's what makes the world a better place."

Mowry also told PEOPLE that she hopes to set a positive example as a mother to Cree and Cairo.

"Children learn through observation, so I would want them to say that mommy was a doer. She wanted us to work hard, and we saw mommy working hard," she told PEOPLE in 2020.