Tia Mowry Reveals 'Weird' Childhood Habit: 'I Can't Believe I'm Sharing This'

The actress revealed how she used to self-soothe as a child and the hilarious way her mother helped her break the habit

Tia Mowry is coming clean!

While on a break from filming the new season of Family Reunion, the 43-year-actress welcomed viewers to another "Tea with Tia" via her Instagram Story. The topic this week? Childhood soothing techniques.

"Some kids would suck their thumb or they would suck their fingers," Tia recalled. "I cannot believe I'm sharing this with you guys, but do you guys know what I used to do? I used to suck my arm."

Further discussing the "weird" habit that helped her calm down or fall asleep, Tia revealed she kept sucking on her arm for comfort until she was around 13 or 14 years old.

"I really want to know if there are other people out there in the world that did this because I always thought that I was just weird!" Tia said with a laugh.

She then explained how her mother, Darlene, got her to break the habit. "She would put mosquito spray repellent on my arm," Tia shared. "It worked, I stopped sucking my arm, but you guys, I was an arm-sucker."

Tia is now a mom herself to daughter Cairo, 3, and son Cree, 10, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict. The family recently gathered with Darlene, Tia's brothers Tahj and Tavior, and Tavior's wife Zandy to celebrate Easter together.

Tia's twin sister Tamera Mowry enjoyed her own, smaller celebration with husband Adam Housley and their daughter Ariah, 6.

Tia also shared a special message for parents on her Instagram Story this Easter, urging them to "be present" with their kids and cherish every moment before they grow into adults.

"Try to turn off the TV during dinner, try not to be on your phone when you're with those kids… take those five minutes after school to talk to them about their day and what they want to be when they grow up," Tia said. "These are the moments that you will cherish forever. You guys, before you know it, our babies, they just won't be babies anymore."

Tia got a personal taste of her babies growing up recently. The actress shared via Instagram in March that Cree had been accepted to "the school of his DREAMS."

"Telling our son he got into his dream school. A new favorite memory and dream come true for us all," Tia wrote alongside a clip of Cree featuring the moment he found out the news from his parents.