Pregnant Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Second-Trimester Baby Bump

From overalls to jumpsuits and designer dresses, pregnant Mowry has dressed her bump in very chic ways

Tia Mowry is bumpin’ along in her pregnancy!

The Sister, Sister alum — who is expecting her second child with husband Cory Hardrict — showed off her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday with a sweet and simple caption of the face blowing a kiss emoji.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mowry, 39, and Hardrict, 38, are already parents to 6-year-old son Cree.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Since announcing her baby on the way in November, the mother-to-be has been documenting her maternity fashions on social media.

From overalls to jumpsuits and designer dresses, pregnant Mowry has dressed her bump in very chic ways.