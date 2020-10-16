Tia Mowry-Hardrict Poses with Daughter, 2, for Festive 'Pumpkin Fun' in Matching Skirts

The actress is also mom to son Cree Taylor, 9, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is getting festive with her mini-me.

On Thursday, The Game actress, 42, posted a pair of sweet autumnal photos on Instagram, smiling as she posed with 2-year-old daughter Cairo Tiahna.

In the snapshots, Mowry-Hardrict holds a small pumpkin in one hand and her child's grasp in the other, as the mommy-daughter duo show off their matching pink swan sweatshirts and layered tutu skirts.

"#pumkin #fun with my little #girl #cairo 💕," the actress captioned the post, with the photos set amid a seasonal fall setting, complete with gourds and hay bales.

Along with Cairo, Mowry-Hardrict is also mom to son Cree Taylor, 9, both of whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict. Cree appeared in a recent laugh-out-loud TikTok with Mowry-Hardrict, which she posted on Instagram, writing, "#moms can have #fun too!"

In August, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that her daughter sometimes mistakes her twin sister and Sister, Sister costar Tamera Mowry-Housley for being mommy.

"When my daughter Cairo was looking at my sister's daughter [Ariah Talea, 5], she goes, 'Cairo?' We feel like Cairo and Ariah look alike," said Mowry-Hardrict. "And then when she looks at my sister Tamera, she'll go, 'Mama' because she thinks it's me."

"That's what it's like having a twin in the family," she joked.

Mowry-Hardrict also opened up about how her kids feel about having a famous mother. While her Cree "enjoys seeing Mommy on television," he has his preferences. For example, "he's a huge fan of Family Reunion" on Netflix — but other past projects, not so much.

"Twitches was on and he was like, 'Eh,' and changed the channel after five minutes," she recalled. "[I'm like], 'Are you freaking kidding me? That's your mother — not only your mother, your auntie! What's the problem?' "