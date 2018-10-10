Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says 'This Is Love' as She Smiles in Photo While Breastfeeding Her Baby

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is soaking up every moment of motherhood.

On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister alum, 40, shared a picture in which she breastfed 5-month-old daughter Cairo Tiahna. In the Instagram photo, Mowry-Hardrict — who also shares 7-year-old son Cree Taylor with husband Cory Hardrict — smiled warmly at the camera as she cradled her daughter, who wore a yellow outfit.

With a pink heart emoji, she wrote alongside the picture, “This is Love. #breastfeeding #motherhood #5months.”

Christy Carlson Romano, a former Even Stevens star who is expecting a second baby of her own, commented, “You look so beautiful and happy in this pic! #normalizebreastfeeding.”

RELATED: Nursing at Target, Sucking Snot and Wiping Goo Out of Hair: 34 Very Candid Celebrity Snapshots Every Mom Can Relate to

Mowry-Hardrict has backup on hand when it comes to the baby. In July, she posted a picture of her son feeding his little sister her bottle.

She captioned the adorable sibling snapshot, “Big brother.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Opens Up About Her Army Veteran Parents’ ‘Shotgun Wedding’ at Age 18

In August, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that motherhood has strengthened her relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley, who has 5-year-old son Aden John Tanner and 3-year-old daughter Ariah Talea with husband Adam Housley.

“Our lives are very busy. She lives up north and I live in Southern California. But what’s so amazing is how our children are what really, really brings us closer together,” she said. “It is the most beautiful thing to see.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry-Hardrict MediaPunch/Shutterstock

“When you see the kids play together it’s just so amazing and beautiful,” she continued. “It makes me realize how blessed we really are.”

RELATED: Drake & Josh‘s Josh Peck Is Going to Be a Dad! Plus 20 Former Child Stars Who Are Now Parents

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and children Tia Mowry/Instagram

“No matter how busy we get or how we have our separate lives with our separate families, we have children that really bring us together,” Mowry-Hardrict explained. “The kids are so close and get a long so well. They act more like siblings.”