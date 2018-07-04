Brotherly Love! Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Sweet Photo of Son Cree Feeding His Baby Sister Cairo

Tia Mowry-Hardrict's son Cree, 7, is putting his big-brother skills to the test (and doing a great job!) in feeding his 8-week-old baby sister Cairo

Cree Taylor has this whole older-sibling thing down.

Flashing a mock-surprise face for the camera, the youngster isn’t missing a beat in feeding his 8-week-old baby sister Cairo Tiahna a bottle without even looking down.

“Big brother,” wrote Mowry-Hardrict, 39, adding a bottle emoji.

True to her word that she and Hardrict would choose a “C.T.H.” name to match Cree’s initials, Mowry-Hardrict explained in a Friday video posted to her Facebook page that Cairo’s first name “basically means ‘victorious.’ ”

And it has extra-special meaning for Hardrict. He wanted the letters “A,” “I” and “R”, which was inspired by a plane trip he took (“He always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air,” said Mowry-Hardrict).