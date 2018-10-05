Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Son Cree’s Colorful Bedroom & Organized ‘Kid Cave’ Playroom

Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s son, Cree Taylor, has the coolest rooms to call his own!

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the latest episode of Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix, the actress, 40, walks her fans through a tour of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom and playroom, which she lovingly calls his “kid cave.”

“One thing that I just love about his room are the colors,” Mowry-Hardrict says in the video. “It’s just full of colors. You see red, you see blue, you see green, you see yellow. It just reminds me of a playful kid’s room.”

After showing off her favorite part of her son’s room — his monogrammed bed with an adorable dinosaur-themed bedspread — the Sister, Sister alum explains the importance of always keeping her son in mind when designing for him.

“I always like to bring my son’s personality into his room. I want him to feel like, yeah you know, this is my room. This is me. This is who I am,” she adds.

Mowry-Hardrict also explained the sweet backstory behind her son’s beloved striped tipi.

“Cree, he actually asked for a tipi. He’s had that tipi ever since he was four years old,” she remarks. “And when he was younger, what we would do in this tipi is we would turn off all the lights…and then I would put this pillow that illuminated stars and lights and we would just sit there on this pillow, him and myself, and I would read to him. I would read him a book and that was the way I’d put him to bed.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict and son Cree Hardrict Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric/Getty

RELATED: Brotherly Love! Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Sweet Photo of Son Cree Feeding His Baby Sister Cairo

Next, Mowry-Hardrict showed off her son’s highly organized playroom, featuring specific baskets filled with each of the many different kinds of toys Cree likes to play with.

“Not only does it keep the room clean and organized, I also think it’s a great way to teach my son responsibility,” she explains. “So when it’s time to clean up his room and put things up, he knows exactly where they need to go.”

In addition to a large keyboard, and one-of-a-kind Dr. Seuss prints, there’s one other highlight to the space — a large TV.

“I’m not the parent who’s like my parents can’t watch TV…but we do have rules. Those rules are Monday to Thursday, if we are watching TV, we are watching something educational,” she remarks, adding that during the rest of the time, her son can “play video games and just have fun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Opens Up About Her Army Veteran Parents’ ‘Shotgun Wedding’ at Age 18

Mowry-Hardrict and her husband Cory Hardrict are also proud parents to daughter Cairo Tiahna, 4 months.

Opening up in late June about the significance behind the baby girl’s unique name, the actress explained that Cairo’s first name “basically means ‘victorious.’”

Tia Mowry, son Cree, and daughter Cairo Tia Mowry/Instagram

RELATED: Inside Pregnant Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s ‘Organic’ and ‘Earthy’ Nursery for Her Daughter on the Way

And it has extra-special meaning for Hardrict. He wanted the letters “A,” “I” and “R”, which were inspired by a plane trip he took (“He always feels like he’s closer to his mother when he’s up in the air,” said Mowry-Hardrict).

Of her middle name, the new mother of two revealed having “Tia” in it was a plus but in addition, “Tiahna actually means ‘follower of Christ.’ Also, Tiana was one of the first African princesses, so she is our little princess here!”